NCB arrests 3 more linked to cruise ship drug party case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three more persons, including two drug peddlers and a passenger in connection with the cruise ship drug party case in which Bollywood start Sharukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday. Fresh arrests were made after the cruise ship returned to Mumbai on Monday.

Two more passengers were detained for allegedly creating a scene on board the ship, purportedly under some influence, and breaking some window panes. The captain of the ship had complained that the accused were acting under the influence of drugs.

NCB claimed to have recovered hydrophonic weed from one of the passengers, and Mephedrone worth ₹5 lakh and intermediate quantity of MDMA (a party drug) from a Jogeshwari based drug peddler, who officials claimed was in touch with several people on the ship and could have supplied them drugs.

“After scrutinising of several evidences we have arrested a drug peddler Shreyas Nair from western suburbs and another drug supplier from Jogeshwari area,” said NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He added that the name of the second drug peddler to be arrested could not be revealed due to ongoing operation. “He mostly runs his drug business through crypto currency and uses the dark net,” Wankhede said.

The first set of arrests in the case were made when an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Shahrukh Khan’s son were first detained for questioning and later arrested on October 3.

The NCB on Monday claimed before a city court that “shocking and incriminating” material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.

The NCB, which got the remand of Aryan Khan (23) and the other accused from the court till Thursday, also claimed that Aryan had discussed modes of payment to be done for procurement (of drugs) . Aryan Khan’s lawyer claimed no drugs were recovered from his client’s possession.