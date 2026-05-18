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NCB busts Dehradun lab making banned ‘jihadi drug’ Captagon; hunt on for another Syrian national linked to network

31.5kg of Captagon was seized from a house in Delhi’s Neb Sarai  and 196.2 kg from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 07:47 am IST
By Prawesh Lama
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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a clandestine laboratory in Dehradun where a Syrian national manufactured Captagon, a banned synthetic stimulant popularly known as the ‘jihadi drug’, and arrested an Indian national who had leased the place to another Syrian, police officers aware of the matter said.

NCB, under Operation RAGEPILL, has successfully unearthed an international drug syndicate involved in the trafficking of Captagon, leading to the seizure of approximately 227.7 Kgs of Captagon tablets/powder and the arrest of one overstaying Syrian national, who is a member of the syndicate, on Saturday. (Narcotics Control Bureau/ ANI)

The NCB on Saturday night unearthed the laboratory after questioning Alabras Ahmed, the Syrian national who was arrested on May 11, and is the lookout for a second Syrian national who prepared the drug in the Dehradun laboratory, the officers added.

Last week, 31.5kg of Captagon was seized from a house in Delhi’s Neb Sarai, where Ahmed lived, and 196.2 kg from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. Both seizures were cumulatively valued at 182 crore.

Following this, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that the NCB had seized the first-ever consignment of Captagon, valued at 182 crore and arrested a foreign national.

Also Read: Key Myanmar-based trafficker arrested in NCB crackdown on cross-border drug syndicate

“For 14 days, he had already taken 700,000 from Ahmed and manufactured over 200,000 pills (nearly 32 kg). A Syrian national known to Ahmed put him in touch with Kumar and arranged the factory on rent. The man also arranged another Syrian to manufacture the tablet,” the officer added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital.

ncb narcotics control bureau delhi dehradun
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / NCB busts Dehradun lab making banned ‘jihadi drug’ Captagon; hunt on for another Syrian national linked to network
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