Over 13,800 LSD blots seized in big drug bust in NCR, three nabbed: NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday busted a pan Indian LSD drug cartel run from the national Capital, arresting three persons and seizing at least 13863 LSD blots.

LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide is a synthetic chemical based-drug and is categorised as a hallucinogen. (HT file)

The cartel, called Zambada , named after a fugitive Mexican drug runner, is the only Indian LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide, a hallucinogenic drug) cartel on the darknet and rated “five stars” by traffickers and consumers.

The agency busted this cartel as part of an ongoing investigation into a different cartel that was busted two months ago. On June 6, the agency had arrested 6 people and seized around 14962 LSD blots, the highest seizure of the drug by any police or federal agency in India until then.

“In continued operations we learnt about this largest cartel (Zambada) operating in LSD from Delhi NCR region. Two of the ground operators of this cartel were identified. They were put under watch by NCB teams which led to the location of mastermind in Ballabhgarh (Faridabad). Multiple raids were conducted at the premises of these persons , which led to the further seizure of 13,863 LSD Blots, 428gm MDMA,” NCB deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh said.

Three members of this cartel were arrested during the raids over the last few days.

The total value of the seized drugs wasn’t immediately available.

Singh added cartels operating on the darknet, an intricate and encrypted array of online networks, are rated on a scale of “one star to five star” based on the potency of the drug sold and their customer service.

The cartel comprised young educated men between 21-25 years, Singh said without sharing details of the individual or where and how they sourced the drug from.

“Easy money and the anonymity of darknet operations led these young men into drug dealing. Various web series on OTT platforms inspired their mode of operations. They named this cartel after Ismael- Marlo Zambada Garcia who is a Mexican Drug lord and is the last remaining fugitive of the list of Mexico’s 37 most wanted Drug lords and carries a reward up to $15,000,000 ,” he added.

LSD is a difficult drug for police and enforcement agencies to detect because it comes in the size of a common postal stamp and can be easily concealed.

Each LSD blot costs around ₹4,000- ₹8,000 depending on the quality of paper, its thickness and brand name.

LSD is a potent hallucinogenic drug, without any colour, taste, or smell. It is painted or dipped into stamps and licked or swallowed by users. It affects judgement and behaviour and is extremely harmful, according to the agency.

NCB says the consumption of LSD has become popular in India over the years, especially among the youth and students.

