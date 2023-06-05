In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man in Bengaluru who runs a rehabilitation center was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs, reported Deccan Herald. Bengaluru police also recovered banned narcotic substances from the accused and they are further investigating him. Man who runs rehab center in Bengaluru arrested for selling drugs: Report

According to the report, Subash heads Poorna Pragnya Foundation which is a rehabilitation center for those who battle alcoholism and drug addiction. Bengaluru police received a tip off alerting that Subash is peddling drugs to the college students in Banashankari and they planned to catch him on the spot. A police team from Bengaluru’s Girinagar police station reached the area and Subash, who was present there, tried to escape from the scene. However, the police team managed to arrest the accused.

The police recovered 11 grams of MDMA and 3.5 grams of ecstasy from Subash. He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and the recovered drugs are estimated to be worth over 1 lakh rupees.

Meanwhile, the police officials expressed shock over a rehab center head turning into a drug peddler. Cops have also raised doubts about accused peddling drugs to the members of rehab who joined to get away with addictions and they are investigating in that angle as well, further said the publication.