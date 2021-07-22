NCDC launches probe after first bird flu death reported in country

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s surveillance unit in Haryana has launched an epidemiological investigation after an 11-year-old boy from Gurugram was reported as the country’s first documented case and death of bird flu (H5N1) in humans.

According to the Union health ministry, an NCDC team comprising epidemiologists and microbiologists visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, where the patient underwent treatment, and Gurugram for undertaking the epidemiological assessment.

“NCDC received information on July 16 from AIIMS, Delhi, along with a lab report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. The information was communicated to the IDSP State Surveillance Unit (SSU), Haryana to initiate an epidemiological investigation into the case. The matter was also reported to the animal husbandry department…The state health department and the animal husbandry department officials are also involved in the investigation,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The team of doctors and nurses, who treated the patient, is being monitored since July 16 for any influenza like illness.

According to the health ministry, none of the close contacts have any related symptoms. Contact tracing has been carried out in the hospital and the area where the patient resided. However, no symptomatic individuals were found in the area.

The boy was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) towards June-end. He developed symptoms of fever, cough, coryza (inflammation of the mucous membrane in the nose), and breathing difficulty, soon after induction therapy for AML. He was diagnosed as AML with febrile neutropenia (low white blood cells) with pneumonia and shock that progressed to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). The boy was admitted to AIIMS on July 2, where he suffered from multi organ dysfunction and died on July 12.

“Department of microbiology AIIMS received the Bronchoalveolar lavage for respiratory panel testing on 7 and 11 July. The sample has tested Positive for both Influenza A and Influenza B... The samples were sent to NIV on 13 July,” said the statement.