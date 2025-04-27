NCERT drops all portions on Mughals, Delhi Sultanate from Class 7 books, adds Maha Kumbh

The NCERT has reportedly dropped all references to the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate from its Class 7 school textbooks in its latest revision and added a chapter on dynasties that reflect ‘Indian ethos’, references to the Maha Kumbh and flagship union government initiatives. Syllabus rationalisation by the NCERT in its textbooks has been met with criticism from opposition parties which termed the revamp as “saffronisation” to suit the ruling party's agenda. (Representative image)(HT File)

The changes are reportedly in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which emphasize incorporating Indian traditions, philosophies, knowledge systems, and local context into school education.

While a detailed account of dynasties like Tughlaqs, Khaljis, Mamluks, and Lodis and a two-page table on Mughal emperors' achievements were ‘trimmed’ during its ‘syllabus rationalisation’ exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the first time that all contents related to Mughals and Delhi Sultanate have been removed completely, PTI news agency reported.

On pilgrimage sites

The Social Science textbook “Exploring Society: India and Beyond” has added new chapters on ancient Indian dynasties like the Magadha, Mauryas, Shungas, and Sātavāhanas with a focus on “Indian ethos.”

Another new chapter on sacred and pilgrimage sites across India and outside for religions like Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism has been named “How the Land Becomes Sacred.”

This chapter refers to places with 12 jyotirlingas, the Char Dham yatra, and the “Shakti pithas” with revered river confluences, mountains, and forests have been mentioned as a “sacred geography,” according to the PTI report.

A quote from India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, which described the country as a land of pilgrimages also finds a mention.

On Jati, Maha kumbh

The new textbook claims that “varna-jati system” initially provided social stability, but became rigid, particularly under British rule, leading to inequalities.

A mention about the Maha Kumbh states how 660 million people participated in it, but has no mention of the fateful stampede in which 30 pilgrims died and several injured.

The new book's chapter on India's Constitution mentions that there was a time when people were not allowed to fly the national flag at their homes.

“This changed in 2004 when a citizen felt it was his right to express pride in his country and challenged the rule in court. The Supreme Court agreed, saying that flying the flag is part of the Fundamental Right to Freedom of Expression. We can now fly the tricolour with pride, keeping in mind that it should never be dishonoured,” the chapter read.

NCERT officials told PTI that these were only first part of the book and second part is expected to release in the coming months. They also declined to comment when asked whether those dropped portions will be added in the second part.

Syllabus rationalisation by the NCERT in its textbooks has been met with criticism from opposition parties which termed the revamp as “saffronisation” to suit the ruling party's “agenda”.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani had in an interview to PTI last year claimed, “teaching about riots can make young children negative citizens.” The NCERT had removed portions refering to the Gujarat communal pogrom of 2002.