NCP crisis: See full list of MLAs, MPs, MLCs in Sharad Pawar camp

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who is battling a crisis in the party triggered by his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Shinde-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, held a meeting of its members on Wednesday at YB Chavan Auditorium in Mumbai to show the strength.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party leader Jayant Patil and others during the party meeting at Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai, (HT Photo)

On the other hand, state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting of NCP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district heads and state delegates at Mumbai Education Trust (MET) Bandra. The parallel meetings came after the two factions announced crucial appointments to assert their control over the party.

A total of 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs and 5 MPs were present at party founder Sharad Pawar-led meeting at YB Chavan centre in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The 13 MLAs include-

1. Anil Deshmukh- MLA from Katol, he served as the state's home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

2. Rohit Pawar- Grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, he represents Karjat-Jamkhed constituency.

3. Rajendra Shingne- MLA from Sindkhed Raja, he served as a cabinet minister in the MVA government.

4. Ashok Pawar- MLA from Pune's Shirur Haveli constituency.

5. Kiran Lahmate- He represents Akole Vidhan Sabha constituency

6. Prajakta Tanpure- Representing Rahuri-Nagar- Pathardi constituency, he served as a cabinet minister in the MVA government.

7. Balasaheb Patil- MLA from Karad North, he served as a cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thakeray government.

8. Jitendra Awhad- Currently serving as the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra.

9. Chetan Vithal Tupe- MLA from Hadapsar.

10. Jayant Patil- He has been representing Islampur in the Legislative Assembly for more than 3 decades. He was the cabinet minister of the Water Resources Department in Uddhav Thackeray ministry.

11. Rajesh Tope- MLA from Ghansawangi.

12. Sandeep Kshirsagar- He represents the Beed assembly constituency.

13. Devendra Bhuyar- MLA from Morshi. He came into limelight as he defeated two term BJP MLA Dr. Anil Bonde in 2019 assembly polls.

The 5 MPs include-

1. Srinivas Patil- Lok Sabha MP from Satara constituency.

2. Supriya Sule- Daughter of Sharad Pawar, she is currently serving as the working national president of the party. She has been the MP from Baramati since 2009.

3. Amol Kolhe- Actor turned politician, he is the current MP in the Lok Sabha from Shirur.

4. Fauzia Khan- Member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.

5. Vandana Chavan- Member of the Rajya Sabha

The 3 MLCs include-

1. Shashikant Shinde- He served as a cabinet minister in the Prithviraj Chavan government.

2. Babajani Durani- Currently an MLC and Parbhani district NCP president , he also served as an MLA from Pathri from 2004 to 2009.

3. Eknath Khadse- He served as an MLA from Muktainagar constituency for six consecutive terms till 2019.

The crisis in the NCP has been triggered by Ajit Pawar switching sides on Sunday and joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as deputy CM. Eight other NCP MLAs also took oath with Pawar as ministers.