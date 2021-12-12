NCP legislator Churchill Alemao to join TMC during Mamata’s Goa visit

Goa’s lone Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao will join the Trinamool Congress on Monday in the presence of TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her two-day visit to Goa.

The veteran politician, who spent a brief term of 18 days as Goa’s chief minister back in 1990, and who is the owner of Churchill Brothers Football Club has a chequered political career in which he was one of the founding members of the now nearly defunct United Goans Democratic Party. He joined the Congress, founded the now defunct Save Goa Party, besides also having a stint in the Nationalist Congress Party.

Alemao is also a co-accused in the Louis Berger bribery case along with Digambar Kamat of the Congress under whose tenure as chief minister Alemao was the minister of Public Works between 2007 and 2012. He spent a month in jail before he was granted bail.

This will be Alemao’s second entry into the TMC having earlier contested the 2014 Parliamentary elections as a TMC candidate from the South Goa parliamentary seat.

Alemao had earlier called on Banerjee in Kolkata late last month and upon his return to Goa said that he respected Banerjee for what she was doing and would take a decision on his future plans in two weeks. His two week deadline coincided with Banerjee’s planned visit to the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a series of meetings in Goa on Monday and Tuesday including three public meetings over the next two days.