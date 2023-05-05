Home / India News / NCP meeting LIVE: Ajit Pawar reaches Sharad Pawar's residence after party rejects his decision to quit as chief
Live

NCP meeting LIVE: Ajit Pawar reaches Sharad Pawar's residence after party rejects his decision to quit as chief

india news
Updated on May 05, 2023 02:27 PM IST

NCP meeting Live: Sharad Pawar had named the members of the panel after announcing his decision to step down as the NCP chief on Tuesday

NCP party workers celebrate outside NCP Party office in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
NCP party workers celebrate outside NCP Party office in Mumbai. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk
A committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders picked by Sharad Pawar to pick his successor will by meeting at 11 am today at the party headquarters. The veteran leader had named the members of the panel after announcing his decision to step down as the NCP chief on Tuesday.

The committee comprises senior members like Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope and others.

Pawar's decision to step down had sent shockwaves among the party workers and cadre, who urged him to take back his decision. After pressure from party cadre mounted, the 82-year-old leader said he would take two-three days to rethink his decision.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 05, 2023 02:27 PM IST

    NCP Panel committee members meet Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai

    NCP Panel committee members met Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai after the committee decided to reject Pawar resignation and request him to continue as party chief. 

  • May 05, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    Sharad Pawar has sought some time to consider NCP committee resolution: Praful Patel.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar has sought some time to consider party committee resolution, said party leader Praful Patel.

    (PTI)

  • May 05, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    NCP leader Ajit Pawar reaches Sharad Pawar's residence

    NCP leader Ajit Pawar reached party chief Sharad Pawar's residence after the party's committee passed a proposal and rejected Pawar's resignation and requested him to continue as NCP chief.

  • May 05, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    NCP party workers celebrate outside party office in Mumbai

  • May 05, 2023 12:00 PM IST

    NCP panel rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to quit as party chief, requests him to continue

    “Mr Pawar expressed his desire to step down as president of the party. We unanimously reject the resignation. We decide unanimously that we will request him to carry on as party president,” Praful Patel says.

     

  • May 05, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    ‘Party passed resolution unanimously’: NCP leader Praful Patel

    "Many top leaders of the country in the past few days have reached out to Mr Pawar, Supriya Sule and even me and expressed their sentiment. We have seen the sentiments of the cadres from across districts. Everyone has expressed that he shouldn't be stepping down [as party chief]", Vice President Praful Patel says.

    "There's sadness and hurt and they are upset. We can't ignore that. Whatever decision Mr Sharad Pawar took he didn't take us into confidence. We had a meeting today after he gave the responsibility to chose next party chief. Today the committee in its meeting has passed a resolution unanimously."

  • May 05, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    ‘Foundation of this party’: NCP Vice President Praful Patel about Sharad Pawar

    “Sharad Pawar Ji announced his resignation all of a sudden on 2nd May. He appointed a committee of party leaders for further action and to elect a new president. Today, we had a meeting of the committee,” says NCP Vice-President Praful Patel.

    He further said, “I constantly requested since that day that sir the country and the party needs you now. You are the foundation of this party. He is an extremely respected leader across the country. His experience and his influence can be seen across states.”

  • May 05, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    NCP worker pours kerosene over self, stopped by party workers

    An NCP worker poured kerosene on himself but was stopped by others inside party headquarters.

  • May 05, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    NCP workers try to commit suicide outside party office

    Unidentified NCP workers tried to commit suicide, outside NCP Party office in Mumbai

     

  • May 05, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    NCP Core Committee passes proposal requesting Sharad Pawar to continue as party chief

    NCP's Core Committee passed a proposal requesting party chief Sharad Pawar to continue to lead the party, news agency ANI reports. 

  • May 05, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    NCP's core committee meeting underway

    NCP's Core Committee meeting is underway in Mumbai to decide the next party chief. This comes days after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post.

  • May 05, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    Party to propose resolution to reject Sharad Pawar's resignation

    “In the Core Committee meeting today, Praful Patel will propose a resolution to reject the resignation of Sharad Pawar and will request him to take back his decision,” NCP National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto says.

     

  • May 05, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    ‘Will unanimously request Sharad Pawar to continue’: Kerala NCP President

    PC Chacko, Kerala NCP president, says, “The committee will unanimously request Pawar saheb to continue (as NCP national president) as it will be in the interest of the country and party also. There is no other agenda before the committee. We will make a request and I'm sure he will go by the advice of this committee.”

  • May 05, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    Jayant Patil reaches NCP Mumbai office

    NCP leader Jayant Patil reached the NCP office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

  • May 05, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    NCP meeting to begin at 11, leaders reach party office

    NCP meeting is going to start at 11am. Senior leaders are reaching the state NCP office to attend the same.

  • May 05, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule reaches NCP Party office in Mumbai

  • May 05, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    ‘Party’s internal matter': Maharashtra Congress President

    Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said on NCP meeting, “This is their party's internal matter, they will take a decision.”

     

  • May 05, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    NCP workers raise slogans; urge Sharad Pawar to continue as party chief

    NCP workers raised slogans on Friday outside party office in Mumbai in support of Sharad Pawar continuing as NCP chief and urging him to not resign. 

     

  • May 05, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    NCP leader Ajit Pawar arrives at the party office in Mumbai

  • May 05, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    NCP meeting to be held at party HQ at 11 am

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) meeting will be held at party headquarters in Mumbai at 11 am. The party will be deciding its successor after Sharad Pawar's decision to step down last week. 

