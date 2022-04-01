‘When will PM Modi hold Pareshani Pe Charcha…': NCP's dig over fuel prices, unemployment

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fuel price hike and unemployment. Taking a play on PM Modi's ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked “when will he organize ‘Parseshani Pe Charcha’ to address the concerns of students' parents and common people.”

"Students are under stress during the exam period. We thank the prime minister for interacting with them to rid them of stress. But when is he going to hold 'Pareshani Pe Charcha' (interaction on hardships) to address concerns of the students' parents and the common people?” he said.

The NCP spokesperson further stressed that "prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder are increasing every day, while unemployment has become a matter of concern".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students, their parents and teachers across the nation and overseas for the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents registered themselves for the event.

Addressing the issues, PM Modi during the event said, “Students should not feel they are under pressure from teachers and parents to score good marks. Parents should not inject their dreams into children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely." He further added that “students should introspect and look into as to what are the weaknesses that are hindering them from progressing.”

Meanwhile, With the ninth hike in fuel prices in ten days, Congress has stepped up its protests and attack on the central government. The party on Thursday launched its three-phase campaign - 'Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' - against the centre across the nation, which will continue till April 7. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lead a protest against the fuel price hike at Rajiv Chowk in Delhi. The petrol and diesel prices increased by 80 paise, taking the overall increase to ₹6.40 per litre.