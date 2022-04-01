Home / Education / News / Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: PM Modi begins interacting with students
Live

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live: PM Modi begins interacting with students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event begins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the event. Check latest updates here. 
Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates
Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 11:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Pariksha Pe Charcha fifth edition begins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents on the 5th edition of PPC. The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. 

This year a total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event. The Prime Minister will interact with 1000 students today where he will discuss how to beat examination stress and will also share tips to do better in life. 

The event will begin at 11 am and can be watched live on Doordarshan and on You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. Apart from Doordarshan, the programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in. The viewing facility may also be arranged through Edusat and also on internet access devices. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:44 AM IST

    PM's favourite program is Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    PPC 2022: Students begin to ask questions to the PM 

    Students have started to ask their questions to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at PPC 2022. The Prime Minister will answer the questions one after the other. 

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    Prime Minister takes over the stage 

    Prime Minister is on the stage and is addressing the students, teachers and parents at PPC 2022. He will share some tips on how to beat examination stress and will also share tips to do better in life.

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    Education Minister addresses the event and welcomes PM 

    Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the event and has welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi. State education ministers of all states and Chief Ministers of many states are attending the event at the stadium. 

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:18 AM IST

    Students excited to meet and talk with the PM 

    Students are very excited to meet and talk with the Prime Minister in Pariksha Pe Charcha event. The PM will address the students, parents and teachers soon. 

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:17 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM interacts with students 

    PM Modi interacts with students who have are showcasing their talents. The art themes were earlier given to children which includes azadi ka amrit mahotsav, ditigal india, and more.

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:11 AM IST

    PPC 2022: Prime Minister arrives 

    PPC 2022 begins and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived. The live link to watch the event is given below. The event can also be watched on Doordarshan and on You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. Apart from Doordarshan, the programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in. The viewing facility may also be arranged through Edusat and also on internet access devices.

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:06 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Watch Here

    Watch Here

  • Apr 01, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 begins 

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 have begun. PM Modi to address fifth edition of PPC shortly. He will interact with 1000 students this year. 

  • Apr 01, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    PPC 2022: Only 5 minutes left for the event to begin 

    PPC 2022 will begin at 11 am. Only 5 minutes left for the event to begin. 

  • Apr 01, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    Education Minister shares tweet on PPC 2022

  • Apr 01, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    Where can Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 be watched 

    The event will begin at 11 am and can be watched live on Doordarshan and on You tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. Apart from Doordarshan, the programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in. The viewing facility may also be arranged through Edusat and also on internet access devices.

  • Apr 01, 2022 10:35 AM IST

    PM Modi PPC: What the event is all about 

    The fifth edition of the programme assumes special significance in the wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode.

  • Apr 01, 2022 10:29 AM IST

    PPC 2022: 15.7 lakh participants registered 

    This year 15.7 lakh participants have registered themselves for PPC 2022 out of which 12.1 lakh are students, 2.7 lakh are teachers and more than 90 thousand are parents.

  • Apr 01, 2022 10:24 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 link: To be available soon 

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 link will be available as soon as the program begins. The official time of the event is 11 am and can be watched at various platforms. 

  • Apr 01, 2022 10:19 AM IST

    Pariksha pe charcha 2022 timing

    Pariksha pe charcha 2022 timing is 11 am. The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. The Prime Minister will interact with 1000 students at the fifth edition of PPC 2022. 

  • Apr 01, 2022 10:14 AM IST

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2022: To begin at 11 am 

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2022 will be held today, April 1, 2022 at 11 am. PM Modi will address students, teachers and parents where he will share some tips to beat examination stress. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pariksha pe charcha pm modi education
news

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live:  PM Modi begins interacting with students 

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event begins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the event. Check latest updates here. 
Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates
Pariksha Pe Charcha Live updates
Updated on Apr 01, 2022 11:36 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
news

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM to interact with students at 11 am today

PM Modi to interact with students on fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. The event will be conducted at 11 am in Talkatora Stadium, Delhi. 
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM to interact with students at 11 am today(HT )
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM to interact with students at 11 am today(HT )
Published on Apr 01, 2022 07:52 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
news

ICAI launches Civil Services Orientation & Mentorship program for CA students 

ICAI has launched Civil Services Orientation & Mentorship Programme for CA members and CA students. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
ICAI launches Civil Services Orientation &amp; Mentorship program for CA students
ICAI launches Civil Services Orientation & Mentorship program for CA students
Published on Mar 30, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Copy Link
ByPapri Chanda, New Delhi
Close Story
news

JU teachers to abstain from exam process if conducted online

Teachers of Jadavpur University (JU) have threatened to boycott the examination process if the institution yields to some agitating engineering students' demand that the final semester tests be held online by reversing its decision to conduct the exercise in the offline mode.
Jadavpur University. (facebook/@jadavpuruniversity)
Jadavpur University. (facebook/@jadavpuruniversity)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 12:38 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Kolkata
Close Story
news

‘Ban on new engineering colleges to continue for 2 more yrs barring exceptions’

Ban on new engineering colleges to continue for 2 more years barring few exceptions: AICTE
The AICTE had imposed a moratorium of two years on granting approvals for new colleges in 2020.(HT file)
The AICTE had imposed a moratorium of two years on granting approvals for new colleges in 2020.(HT file)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 08:21 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
news

University Exams 2022: DDUGU releases exam time table for UG, PG courses 

University Exams 2022: DDUGU has released time table for UG, PG courses. The complete schedule is available on the official site of DDUGU on ddugu.ac.in.
University Exams 2022: DDUGU releases exam time table for UG, PG courses(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
University Exams 2022: DDUGU releases exam time table for UG, PG courses(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
news

UGC NET JRF validity extended for another year: UGC Chairman

  • The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to extend the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter by a year.
UGC NET JRF Validity Extended For Another Year: UGC Chairman
UGC NET JRF Validity Extended For Another Year: UGC Chairman
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 03:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
news

NTA considering conducting CUET twice a year from next session: UGC chairman

The Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) will neither make the board exams irrelevant nor give a push to “coaching culture”, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday, asserting that students from state boards will not be at a disadvantage in the undergraduate admission process.
UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.
UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi
Close Story
news

Annamalai University running ODL courses without approval, says UGC

  • As per regulations “no higher educational institutions shall offer any open and distance learning programmes and/or online programme and admit learners thereto unless it has been granted recognition by the Commission”, the UGC said.
Annamalai University running ODL courses without approval, says UGC
Annamalai University running ODL courses without approval, says UGC
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
news

IIT Roorkee celebrates 175 years of existence

  • The celebrations started on November 25, 2021 and will continue till November 24, 2022.
Marking the celebration, the institute hosted an alumni outreach event on March 27.
Marking the celebration, the institute hosted an alumni outreach event on March 27.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 02:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
news

BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 registration begins: Know how to register

  • BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23: Registration for Bihar DElEd admissions for the 2021-23 session has been started. 
BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 registrations begins: Know how to register
BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 registrations begins: Know how to register
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 04:20 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
news

Mizoram mulls common uniform for govt schools

The state Human Resources Development Board in Mizoram has proposed a common uniform for all government schools in the north-eastern state.
In a recent meeting presided over by state Education Minister Lalchandama Ralte, the board suggested introduction of similar school uniforms for all state-run schools, its vice-chairman L. Thangmawia said on Sunday.(Agencies)
In a recent meeting presided over by state Education Minister Lalchandama Ralte, the board suggested introduction of similar school uniforms for all state-run schools, its vice-chairman L. Thangmawia said on Sunday.(Agencies)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
news

Delhi Budget 2022-23: Education sector allocated 16,278 crore

The Delhi government has announced a budget of 16,278 crore for the education sector for the financial year 2022-23. 
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented the budget for 2022-23(AAP Twitter)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented the budget for 2022-23(AAP Twitter)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 03:36 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
news

Study In Australia: Destination showcase event on Mar 29, 31 in Delhi, Mumbai

  • Study In Australia: Study Gold Coast and Study Queensland will host a destination showcase event for Indian students looking for education opportunities in Australia.
Key representatives from education agencies, individual counsellors and consultants will meet officials from Bond University, Southern Cross University and Griffith University at the event to explore cross-border education, an official statement said.(AFP)
Key representatives from education agencies, individual counsellors and consultants will meet officials from Bond University, Southern Cross University and Griffith University at the event to explore cross-border education, an official statement said.(AFP)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 07:21 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
news

UPSC civil services exam: Additional attempt not possible, Centre tells SC

UPSC civil services exam: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that additional attempt in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination is “not possible”.
The apex court is hearing a plea filed by three aspirants who had cleared the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19(File)
The apex court is hearing a plea filed by three aspirants who had cleared the UPSC 2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19(File)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 06:55 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out