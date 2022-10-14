Home / India News / NCPCR chief stopped, shown black over death of girl in Bengal's Hooghly: Report

india news
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 03:09 PM IST

The girl, who had gone missing on the night of Dussehra (October 5), from Krishnapur village in Hooghly district, was found dead on October 8.

The convoy of NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo was stopped in Baidyabati, Hooghly district.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The convoy of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo was stopped by people and shown black flags when he, along with complainant and BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, arrived to meet the family of a minor girl who was found dead in West Bengal's Hooghly district recently.

The girl, who had gone missing on the night of Dussehra (October 5), from Krishnapur village in Hooghly district, was found dead on October 8. The body was reportedly found floating on a lake near her house. The family of the girl has alleged that she was murdered after being raped.

The family also alleged that the victim had gone out with her cousin on a bicycle to visit a Durga Puja pandal but did not return home, reported The Indian Express. Locals had earlier staged a protest when a Congress delegation arrived to meet the family of the victim. A heavy police force was deployed when tension erupted in the area, India Today reported.

“When this (state government) can't provide security to the commission, we can imagine their failure in providing security to children. A child has been murdered. Goons of the ruling party are blocking the way and stopping us from meeting the family. We will leave only after meeting them,” news agency ANI Kanoongo as saying.

On Sunday, a Congress delegation that had gone to meet the girl’s family returned after facing protests from the local residents. They were chased out of the village, The Indian Express report added.

BJP state secretary Tibrewal along with party MLA Biman Ghosh and district leaders had gone to a local police station and spoke to officials about the investigation into the matter. They also met the victim’s family.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

