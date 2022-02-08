BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal alleges bid to implicate her in false case, suspects TMC role

Priyanka Tibrewal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bengal unit secretary, on Tuesday said some people were trying to implicate her in a false case, adding that she suspects the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led-state government was behind the same.

In a letter to the Kolkata Police, Tibrewal said she had paid a visit to Siliguri between February 3 and 6. On February 5, Tibrewal said she received a voice recording on WhatsApp.

“In the said conversation, there are two persons who acknowledge that there was a conspiracy to frame me by planting some substance in my car at Siliguri, which they failed and apropos thereto they are conspiring to plant some illegal substance in my car being White Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number WB 02 AL 7476 at Kolkata,” her letter read.

The advocate-turned-politician said the two persons mentioned above were ready to pay ₹1,00,000 to anyone who could plant the illegal substance in her car. Tibrewal said people were being shortlisted to perform the task. She requested police to look into the matter.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday, the West Bengal BJP secretary said, “Police said they are probing the matter. If they do not take any action within 15 days, I will go to court. I think this is being done by the ruling (West Bengal government) to malign my image as I'm fighting for the people but they will not be able to stop me."

The allegation raised by Tibrewal comes days before Bengal is set to witness elections to 108 civic bodies on February 27. The civic elections have been pending for almost two years due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

On February 12, polls to four other municipalities – in Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri, and Chandannagar – will be held.