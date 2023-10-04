NCP's Mohammed Faizal disqualified as Lok Sabha member second time

NCP leader Mohammed Faizal P P was disqualified as member of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the Kerala High Court rejected his plea for suspension of his conviction in a murder case. Mohammed Faizal. (HT PHOTO)

"In view of order dated 03.10.2023 of the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 11th January, 2023," a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin stated.

This is the second time Faizal has been disqualified as member of the Lok Sabha.

He was disqualified as Lok Sabha member on January 25, days after a sessions court at Kavaratti had convicted him and three others on charges of attempting to murder P Salih and sentenced all the three to rigourous imprisonment for 10 years.

Faizal's disqualification was revoked on March 29, months after the Kerala High Court suspended his conviction and sentencing in the case.

In August 2023, the Supreme Court set aside the Kerala High Court order on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

