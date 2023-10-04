News / India News / NCP's Mohammed Faizal disqualified as Lok Sabha member second time

NCP's Mohammed Faizal disqualified as Lok Sabha member second time

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 04, 2023 09:42 PM IST

NCP leader Mohammed Faizal P P disqualified as Lok Sabha member after Kerala High Court rejects his plea for suspension of his conviction in a murder case.

NCP leader Mohammed Faizal P P was disqualified as member of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the Kerala High Court rejected his plea for suspension of his conviction in a murder case.

Mohammed Faizal. (HT PHOTO)
Mohammed Faizal. (HT PHOTO)

"In view of order dated 03.10.2023 of the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 11th January, 2023," a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin stated.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This is the second time Faizal has been disqualified as member of the Lok Sabha.

He was disqualified as Lok Sabha member on January 25, days after a sessions court at Kavaratti had convicted him and three others on charges of attempting to murder P Salih and sentenced all the three to rigourous imprisonment for 10 years.

Faizal's disqualification was revoked on March 29, months after the Kerala High Court suspended his conviction and sentencing in the case.

In August 2023, the Supreme Court set aside the Kerala High Court order on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out