NCW chief asks ECI to take action against Arvind Sawant's ‘imported maal’ remark

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday requested the Election Commission of India to take "immediate action" against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Arvind Sawant, for calling Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC "imported maal". NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar requested the ECI to take "immediate action" against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant(X/VijayaRahatkar)

The NCW chief appealed to all political parties and public representatives that there should be no tampering with the honor, dignity and prestige of women.

Also Read: Uddhav faction MP stokes row with sexist jibe at Shaina NC, she hits back

"Shiv Sena (Thackeray) MP Arvind Sawant has made a very inappropriate statement against Shiv Sena (Shinde) Assembly candidate @ShainaNC. Diwali is going on, Lakshmi Puja is happening. In such a holy festival, responsible public representatives like MPs make such statements against women, which is completely wrong. @MumbaiPolice should take appropriate action as per law on the FIR lodged by Shaina NC," Rahatkar posted on X.

Also Read: ‘Victim of defamation’: Uddhav faction's Arvind Sawant amid row over ‘imported’ jibe at Shaina NC

"I once again appeal to all political parties and all responsible public representatives that there should be no tampering with the honor, dignity and prestige of women. The issue of women's dignity is above party politics. @ECISVEEP should also take immediate action on such inappropriate statements being made during the elections," she added.

Also Read: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant booked for ‘imported’ remark on Shaina NC

Meanwhile, a case has also been registered at Nagpada Police Station against Sawant on a complaint by Shaina NC over his "imported maal" remark.

Sawant has reportedly said, "Look at her condition (Shaina NC). She was in the BJP all her life and now she has gone to another party. Imported 'maal' does not work here, only original 'maal' works here."

However, after facing backlash for his "imported maal" remark against the Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi for upcoming Maharashtra assembly, Sawant on Friday claimed that did not mention Shaina's name.

"I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he said while speaking to ANI.

He also criticized PM Modi, accusing him of falsehoods and referencing the alleged ₹75,000 crore irrigation scam involving NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was later made Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.