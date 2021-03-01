NCW writes to DGP, seeks action over 'attack' on Bengal BJP worker's mother
The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged thrashing of an elderly woman by TMC supporters in West Bengal.
Shova Majumdar, mother of BJP leader Gopal Majumdar, was allegedly attacked on Saturday by workers of the ruling party, which has dismissed the allegation as "false". Police, however, claimed that the mother of the BJP supporter was not attacked and that her face was swollen owing to some ailment.
"The NCW has come across a Twitter post regarding an old lady who has allegedly been assaulted by supporters of a political party as her son supported different political party," according to a statement on Monday.
The commission has taken cognisance and Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the director general of police for taking action in the matter to avoid recurrence of "such incidents in the future", it said.
The apex women rights body has also written to the chief election commissioner and has sought a detailed action, the statement added.
A police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate had said that BJP activist Gopal Majumdar was attacked by some miscreants on Saturday in North Dumdum in the Nimta police station area.
Majumdar's mother claimed that she and her son were beaten up by TMC "goons" and that they threatened her son not to disclose the incident to anyone.
The matter is being investigated and those behind the incident are yet to be identified as they were wearing masks. The incident is being probed from all angles, including political rivalry and family dispute, the officer had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi
- The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance ministry considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kisan panchayat part of AAP's plan to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh
- The AAP has already announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCW writes to DGP, seeks action over 'attack' on Bengal BJP worker's mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgenders as constables
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of leaders who received jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar, New Zealand counterpart discuss peace and stability in Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger dies of electrocution in Kheri forest of Uttar Pradesh
- A forest official said the big cat was five to six years old.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD (U) rides piggyback on Brand Nitish on CM’s 70th birthday to revive party
- The JD (U) organised programmes at every village across the state as Vikas Diwas to highlight the development work done under Nitish Kumar in the last 15 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA arrests 4 drug traffickers in Kashmir narco-terrorism case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine from India land in at least 6 African nations: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
89-year-old couple; 4 family members who survived Covid-19 to get jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox