NDA 2.0: Environment ministry to fast-track draft policies on land banks, forest cover

A policy on the creation of land banks, amendment to the Indian Forest Act 1927, finalising the forest policy, and overhauling the environment impact assessment process are among the steps that may be fast-tracked by the Central government, senior officials said. Together, these will have major implications for industry and forestry sectors. Most of these revisions were in draft stages before the Lok Sabha elections, but the process to finalise and notify them has begun now.

The land-bank policy awaiting approval aims to pool degraded forest land [a forest land severely impacted by human activities] and non-forest land for agro-forestry projects. “This is mainly aimed at improving our forest cover to 33% [from the current 21.54%]. A cabinet note on these plantations and land banks is pending, which was submitted during the last government’s tenure. The idea is to create land banks with consent and cooperation from locals,” said Siddhanta Das, director-general (forests).

Public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private companies may be given a chance to raise these trees and earn from it,” a senior official said.

The Draft National Forest Policy, 2018 which was criticised by activists and academics for allegedly overlooking the role of gram sabhas in decision-making, is now awaiting comments from the ministry of tribal affairs. While the Forest Rights Act empowers forest dwellers to depend on and conserve forest resources, the draft said communities will be involved through participatory forest management between forest department and locals.

But those protesting against the draft have said participatory models are no longer operational because the decision-making authority is with the gram sabhas under the Forest Rights Act. The tribal affairs ministry is likely to clarify on this deadlock.

The environment ministry is expecting state governments to send their comments on the draft amendment to the Indian Forest Act, which among other things, empowers forest department officials to arrest without warrant and carry arms. “It may take more time as we will put it up for public comments after receiving states’ comments,” Das added.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 07:36 IST