e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NDA will contest Bihar polls unitedly, says BJP chief Nadda

NDA will contest Bihar polls unitedly, says BJP chief Nadda

Nadda’s statement is important given the off and on friction between LJP and JD(U).

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP national president JP Nadda spoke to BJP leaders from Bihar through video conferencing
BJP national president JP Nadda spoke to BJP leaders from Bihar through video conferencing (PTI Photo)
         

BJP president J P Nadda told party leaders from Bihar on Friday that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state is intact and will fight the coming assembly polls together.

In a meeting with Bihar leaders through video conference, he also asked them to continue with welfare work for people hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Amid speculation over the assembly poll schedule, he noted that it is for the Election Commission to decide. The state elections are due in October-November but rising cases of Covid-19 and the call by some parties, including opposition RJD and BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party, to postpone them in view of the pandemic have caused some uncertainty.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI said Nadda asserted that the NDA, which includes the BJP, chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP, will remain intact and fight the polls together. His remarks assume significance as the LJP and the JD(U) have been sniping at each other for months.

However, senior BJP leaders, including party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, have rejected speculation about any serious differences in the alliance and maintained that its constituents will fight the assembly polls together.

tags
top news
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
‘Americans can’t tell us what to do on Chabahar’: India envoy
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
Centre’s 5-point advice to 9 states driving recent Covid surge
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In