NDRF team arrives in Chhattisgarh village to rescue 11-year-old from borewell

A 11-year-old boy fell into a 80-feet deep bore well in a village in Janjgir-Champa district on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, Janjgir Champa, Vijay Agarwal, said that the rescue operation is underway and teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force (SDRF) have been called to assist.

He further said that the child, identified as Rahul Sahu, fell into the abandoned bore well in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block.

On hearing the child’s cries from the borewell, his family members informed other villagers, he said.

Soon after being alerted about it, district administration and police officials reached the spot and launched the rescue work, he said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said late Friday night that a team of NDRF Odisha has reached the villlage for the rescue operation.

“Collective efforts are on to get 10-year-old Rahul out of the borewell. Senior officials of Janjgir-Champa district administration are there, we are all keeping an eye,” Baghel posted a video on Twitter.

अभी सूचना मिली है कि एनडीआरएफ ओड़िसा की टीम ग्राम पिहरीद-मालखरौदा पहुँच चुकी है।



विशेषज्ञ श्री मोहंती के नेतृत्व में रेस्क्यू जारी है।



10वर्षीय राहुल को बोरवेल से निकालने के सामूहिक प्रयास जारी हैं।



जांजगीर-चांपा जिला प्रशासन के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी वहाँ हैं, हम सब नजर बनाए हुए हैं। pic.twitter.com/w1gblRQ26B — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 10, 2022

JCB machines are being used to dig a parallel pit to rescue the child.

The boy is alive and the rescue operation is still underway, said Agarwal on Saturday morning.

