Union minister Shripad Naik briefly brought out on wheelchair, will be discharged in a few days
Union minister Shripad Naik was on Tuesday briefly brought out of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he is undergoing treatment after meeting with an accident last week.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Naik said that by God's grace, he has recovered from the tragic accident.
"I am seeing this day after a long time. I appeal to people not to crowd at the hospital to meet me. I will be discharged in four to five days and after that, I will meet everyone," he said.
The minister greeted the hospital staff and doctors as he was brought out of his ward on a wheelchair.
A joint team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and the GMCH is monitoring the minister's health. Naik is Union minister of state for defence and AYUSH.
Naik, 68, was on his way from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on January 11 when the accident took place. The minister's wife Vijaya and personal assistant were killed in the accident which took place near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district.
Police said Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur to Gokarna.
On the way, the driver lost his control over the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned.
"It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car" a police officer had told news agency PTI.
The doctors have said that it will take at least three to four months for Naik to recuperate completely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Freezing cold in Himachal, Keylong records minus 8.9 degrees celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subsidy stopped, prices of food served in Parliament canteens to go up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah to chair 69th plenary session of North Eastern council on Jan 23, 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover ₹2.04 cr from Delhi hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna
- This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered
- Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start Covid-19 vaccine exports as soon as this week: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employees protest at Trivandrum airport against takeover by Adani Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green bonus, special Ayush zone in Uttarakhand’s wish list for Union Budget
- Uttarakhand's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said green bonus was a major demand of the state for conserving about 71% of its total area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Past views by members cannot be ground to discredit a committee': SC
- The CJI was candid to admit that those appointed to a committee were free to express their views on the subject on which they have been called to consider.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest
- The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi has preferred to run away rather than answer questions: Javadekar
- The BJP leader said the Congress is not interested in resolving the issues pertaining to the farmers and Gandhi’s media address a day before the government and the farmers’ meet shows that the party does not want the talks to be successful.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: MPs to undergo Covid-19 test; arrangements made for families, staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox