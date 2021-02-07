About 100 to 150 people are feared to be killed in the flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, news agency ANI reported citing the hill state’s chief secretary OM Prakash. Hundreds of other labourers, who were working at power project, are also said to be missing, he added.

A massive flood was triggered in the Dhauliganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after a glacier broke off on Sunday endangering the lives of hundreds of people living along its banks. Massive destruction is also feared. In view of the massive floods, an alert has been sounded in several districts including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun.

Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation as hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were rushed to the site near the Raini village. An official of the border patrol force said that some water bodies have been flooded and many riverbank side houses have also been destroyed, ANI reported. "Over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control," ANI quoted Vivek Pandey, spokesperson for ITBP, as saying.

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRD) are also at the spot and are carrying out the rescue and relief work. "Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation," said Union home minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat appealed people to refrain from spreading rumours through old flood videos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Assam for an event, has taken stock of the situation and also spoken to Rawat, the Prime Minister's Office said on Twitter. "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," PM Modi tweeted.