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Nearly 3 crore more ration cards can be issued to eligible people: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the potential issuance of nearly 3 crore new ration cards following the removal of 2 crore ineligible holders by states.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 04:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said there is scope for issuing nearly 3 crore more ration cards to eligible beneficiaries after some state governments removed 2.21 crore ineligible holders from PDS lists.

Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi.(PTI/File)

Addressing the launch of a smart warehousing system, Joshi said the deletions were carried out by state governments following their own criteria, not by the Centre.

The food ministry had identified 8.51 crore ineligible beneficiaries, including names of deceased persons, income-tax payers and four-wheeler owners, and forwarded the list to states for action.

Also Read: 30% ration card holders verified in Ludhiana so far, say officials

"Out of 8.51 crore, states have withdrawn 2.21 crore ration cards. We have not withdrawn," he said, adding that the exercise was made possible by digitisation of the public distribution system (PDS).

States have been permitted to add eligible beneficiaries, and "nearly 3 crore more ration cards can be issued to eligible people by various state governments," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

New technologies are being deployed across PDS operations, including smart warehouses and depots, and the ministry is working towards a fully digital distribution system.

Joshi also claimed that about 25 crore people have moved out of multidimensional poverty since Covid due to implementation of several schemes, including PMGKY, citing international forums such as the IMF and Niti Aayog.

On the possibility of an increase in the food subsidy bill this year, he said the government "will be able to manage with the allocation budget".

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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