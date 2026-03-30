30% ration card holders verified in Ludhiana so far, say officials

Around 30% of the e-KYC verification drive for ration card holders has been completed in Ludhiana, officials said, as the district advances a large-scale exercise expected to significantly expand beneficiary coverage under the public distribution system (PDS). Ludhiana currently has around 4.4 lakh ration cards operating through nearly 1,600 fair price shops. (HT Photo)

Authorities said the verification is being carried out in phases, beginning with ground-level checks by food inspectors, followed by authentication through electronic Point of Sale (ePOS) machines installed at ration depots. The process, though progressing steadily, has been relatively challenging in Ludhiana due to its sizeable migrant population and frequent mobility of beneficiaries.

“Ludhiana has a large migrant base, which makes verification more complex. However, we are working to complete the process within the stipulated timeline,” said Sartaaj Singh Cheema, district food and supplies controller (Ludhiana West).

Officials said the exercise has gained urgency following the Punjab government’s decision to relax eligibility norms for ration cards from March 18, a move expected to bring a significant number of previously excluded households into the welfare net.

Under the revised guidelines, the annual income ceiling has been increased to ₹8 lakh, a substantial jump from the earlier restrictive threshold. In addition, the government has removed disqualification criteria linked to ownership of assets such as four-wheelers, air conditioners and landholding, which had earlier kept many lower middle-class and urban households out of the system.

Ludhiana currently has around 4.4 lakh ration cards operating through nearly 1,600 fair price shops, covering a large beneficiary base. With the revised norms in place, officials estimate that lakhs of additional households could become eligible once the verification process is completed. The e-KYC drive is considered critical for ensuring accurate identification of beneficiaries and preventing duplication or ineligible entries, officials said. The integration of digital authentication with physical verification is expected to streamline the system and improve transparency in ration distribution.

The exercise is also key to ensuring the timely distribution of subsidised foodgrains, including wheat, which has in the past been affected by delays linked to verification and system transitions.

Officials added that while the process is time-intensive, it is aimed at correcting long-standing exclusions and aligning the public distribution system with present-day economic realities. For many families, particularly those in informal employment and migrant households, the revised norms could translate into first-time access to subsidised food support, offering relief amid rising living costs.