Need Covid-19 vaccination details? CoWIN info now available on Aarogya Setu app

As the Covid-19 vaccination drive began in India on January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the most important factor in this vaccination drive is identification and monitoring of those who need to be vaccinated and for that purpose CoWin application was created to maintain the database of the immunisation campaign.

The vaccination information on the digital platform, which immediately generates a digital vaccination certificate soon after a person is administered the jab, can now also be accessed using the Aarogya Setu mobile application. “Need information on COVID19 Vaccination. COWIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view COWIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have recd at least one dose of COVID19 Vaccination. @GoI_MeitY @NITIAayog @NICMeity,” Aarogya Setu’s Twitter handle said in a post on Sunday.

The health and frontline workers to be inoculated are being identified with the help of Aadhaar. The Prime Minister had earlier stressed on the significance of ensuring that real time data related to vaccination gets uploaded on Co-Win as the certificate issued by the application also acts as a reminder for the second dose, after which, a final certificate is given. CoWIN also helps in monitoring the movement of vials and their availability at all centres.

In the first week of February, nearly seven million front-line workers, including armed forces and police personnel, municipal workers and disaster management volunteers were registered to receive vaccine shots on a priority basis.

“After health care workers, the Co-WIN database is now also being populated with details of front-line workers. The process will be the same as it is currently being followed to register health-care workers for vaccination,” said a senior official from the ministry of health and family welfare told HT.

How does the CoWin app work?

To receive the vaccine, one must register on the app using their mobile number or Aadhaar number or any other identity documents. The person then needs to visit the vaccination centre on the scheduled date and time and get the inoculation done, following which he gets a certificate.

What does the Aarogya Setu do?

The portal aims to help people identify Bluetooth contacts of Covid-19 positive users and issues alerts for helping people stay safe. It has all details about the application including how it works, Covid-19 updates and why one should use Aarogya Setu.

The app is now being maintained and supported by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).