LIVE: Over 41.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in US, says CDC

India’s count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,826,363 after the Union health ministry on Sunday said that the country logged 12,059 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 caseload is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States of America. According to Johns Hopkins University, the US’ caseload is at over 26.9 million, while its death toll is at over 463,000. Brazil, meanwhile, has the third-highest caseload globally. The US, Brazil and Mexico, in that order, have recorded the highest number of deaths due to the disease, with India at fourth.

In India, the respective tallies of Maharashtra and Kerala, the states with the highest Covid-19 caseloads, stand at over 20 million and 962,000. At 67,795, Kerala has the highest number of active cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra at 36,192; all other states and Union territories have less than 6,000 active cases – Karnataka, which has the third-highest Covid-19 caseload, has 5,987 active cases. The largest vaccination drive against the pandemic is currently underway in India, with healthcare workers being vaccinated. The drive began on January 16 and healthcare workers will be given their second vaccine shots from February 13. 30 million healthcare workers will be inoculated in the first phase.