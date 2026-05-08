The lieutenant governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has sent a proposal to the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to establish a dedicated administrative service cadre to address the shortage of officers in the union territory, people familiar with the development said. Need dedicated administration cadre for Ladakh: LG Saxena writes to MHA

This is the first time a Ladakh Subordinate Administrative Service (LSAS) cadre has been mooted -- and the move could address one of the demands of groups that have been seeking more autonomy for the UT.

Currently, Ladakh, carved out of Jammu & Kashmir as a separate UT after the abrogation of article 370 has to depend on the J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) as well as deputation for its requirement of officers. The strategically important region is facing acute shortages, particularly in Group ‘B’ gazetted level administrative posts due to non-filling of direct recruitment vacancies under JKAS, non-filling of promotion quota posts by JKAS and continued dependence on deputation from J&K.

The new proposal, sent to Union home secretary Govind Mohan a few days ago, recommends a restructuring of cadre and a separate LSASfor junior (Level 8) posts , with recruitment through a combination of direct recruitment and promotion, said an officer who asked not to be named.

“While 50% of the posts are proposed to be filled through direct recruitment through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the remaining 50% are proposed to be filled through promotion from eligible non-gazetted feeder posts within Ladakh. The rules are proposed to be framed in consultation with UPSC, which will also decide the recruitment process,” this officer added.

The proposal further stipulates that recruitment to these posts will be governed by Ladakh’s domicile and reservation framework, thereby ensuring local representation and capacity building within the UT, officials highlighted.It envisages career progression opportunities for recruits, including upward mobility to Group ‘A’ services in due course.

The proposal also highlights the structural gaps in the existing administrative arrangement and “the pressing need for a sustainable system for Ladakh”, where five new districts have been carved out last month, requiring more officers for various departments, said a second officer who too asked not to be named.

LG V K Saxena told HT: “A dedicated administrative service is essential for ensuring continuity, accountability, and efficiency in governance in Ladakh. The current deputation-based system, while helpful in the interim, cannot fully meet the long-term administrative requirements of the Union Territory. Establishing the Ladakh Subordinate Administrative Service (LSAS) will not only address shortages but also empower local talent, strengthen institutional capacity, and ensure responsive governance tailored to Ladakh’s unique needs”.

A parliamentary standing committee on home affairs noted in its report in March last year that there are 1,275 vacancies in gazetted posts and 3,596 vacancies in non-gazetted posts in various departments of the UT of Ladakh.

Ladakh based groups, including LAB (Leh Apex Body) and KDA (Kargil Democratic Alliance) have been also demanding the setting up of a Ladakh Administrative Service on the lines of DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service that is for union territories) to meet the manpower for administrative positions among their statehood and sixth-schedule demands.

Currently, JKAS operates as the joint cadre for both J&K and Ladakh, and “has led to systemic challenges, as candidates from Ladakh are not eligible for direct recruitment into JKAS due to domicile requirements restricted to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the first officer.

“The existing system is heavily dependent on deputation of gazetted officers from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh for short tenures. While this arrangement provides temporary support, it often results in frequent turnover, discontinuity in administration, and creation of functional gaps once officers return to their parent cadre. The situation is further compounded by the fact that Jammu and Kashmir itself is grappling with a shortage of gazetted officers, limiting its ability to consistently provide adequate support to Ladakh. As a result, Ladakh often faces acute manpower shortages at higher administrative levels. This has impacted administrative efficiency, particularly at the field level, where consistent and experienced presence is critical,” said the second officer.

Sajjad Kargili, leader of KDA welcomed the plan.

“Ladakhi people have been demanding for the past six years that we should have our own administrative or police service. I have not seen the latest proposal but any such move which serves the interests of Ladakh students and job aspirants is welcome”.