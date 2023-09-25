Need to levy congestion tax to ease traffic snarls in Bengaluru: Report

Authorities in Bengaluru need to levy a congestion tax to ease traffic snarls on high density corridors during rush hours, a report by Karnataka’s planning department and an industry group has recommended. Bengaluru suffers a loss of ₹ 19,725 crore per year due to traffic delays, congestion, stoppage of signals, time loss, fuel loss and related factors, according to research (HT)

“A congestion charge in the city, applicable to all non-exempt vehicles entering Bengaluru during busy periods, could be implemented with the aim of reducing traffic congestion and improving journey times for buses, cars, and delivery vehicles,” said the report titled Karnataka’s Decade - Roadmap to $1 Trillion Economy.

The report by the planning, programme monitoring and statistics department in collaboration with industry lobby group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry was released on September 22. It suggested several measures to address traffic congestion in the state capital.

As many as 12 million vehicles travel into Bengaluru everyday, and about 1.2 crore citizens waste 60 crore person-hours annually, along with nearly 2.8 lakh litres of fuel per hour, due to traffic jams, the report said.

The high density corridors where the congestion tax could be levied include Bellari Road, Tumukuru Road, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road, Hosur Road, Old Madras Road and Old Airport Road, it said.

“The objective would be to make users conscious of the costs they impose on one another when they take to the road during peak hours,” the report added.

It suggested utilising the FASTag system, operational in the city since 2021, to collect the congestion tax. “Levying a congestion charge could translate into significant revenue for the city. FASTag has been successfully deployed in the city since 2021. It is proposed that the same mode be used to collect congestion charges in the city for ease and convenience,” the report said.

“The money from the congestion charge can be spent on other forms of public transport. Reduction in congestion equals a reduction in time wasted and reduces costs for commuters and businesses,” it said. “Fewer cars will lead to less pollution, making city centres more attractive for pedestrians and cyclists. This would help to improve the quality of life.”

Many cities around the world have imposed congestion taxes, including Singapore, London and Stockholm.

The report also proposed three new Metro corridors -- Old Airport Road (MG Road to Hope Farm via Marathahalli and Whitefield), Old Madras Road (KR Puram to Hoskote - Narsapura industrial area connectivity) and Inner Ring Road loop. Inner Ring Road loop will connect places like Yeshwantpur, Cantonment, Indiranagar, Koramangala, Ashoka Pillar and Mahalakshmi Layout.

Bengaluru suffers a loss of ₹19,725 crore per year due to traffic delays, congestion, stoppage of signals, time loss, fuel loss and related factors, according to research conducted by traffic and mobility expert MN Sreehari and his team in June.. Sreehari had submitted the report to deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, with recommendations on traffic management and road planning.

