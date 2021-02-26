Home / India News / ‘Need to stand up for MSMEs...people expect govt to bat for them’: Jaishankar
india news

‘Need to stand up for MSMEs...people expect govt to bat for them’: Jaishankar

In a separate virtual event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the schemes meant to uplift small businesses in the country.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Jaishankar was addressing the fifth Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) 2021. (Reuters File Photo )

Minister of external affairs S Jaishankar called for support to domestic businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on Friday. “This realisation is very sharp in India. We need to stand up for our business and that doesn't mean just big business, it means MSMEs,” Jaishankar said, according to news agency ANI.

The minister asserted that it is the government’s responsibility to support domestic businesses and that India has so far not done enough in this regard. “People today expect the government to bat for them. It's not just the business of Indian diplomacy to do business, it's the business of the government to support businesses. Every government in the world does that, we in India haven't done that enough and I think that is changing,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Jaishankar was addressing the fifth Asia Economic Dialogue (AED) 2021, the theme for which this year is 'Post Covid-19 Global Trade and Finance Dynamics'. The conference saw international participation from foreign ministers of a number of countries, senior bureaucrats, industry leaders and global financial experts, according to ANI. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Need to stand up for MSMEs...people expect govt to bat for them’: Jaishankar

SC refuses contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with court order

In Jaishankar’s 75-minute phone call to China’s Wang Yi, one message stands out

News updates from HT: PM says India's health ecosystem being praised worldwide

In a separate virtual event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the schemes meant to uplift small businesses in the country. “Self-reliant India will be made of our MSMEs, will be made of our startups. That is why special schemes were formulated for MSMEs during the Covid-19 pandemic under which around 90 lakh enterprises have been given credit worth 2.4 trillion,” he said while addressing a webinar on aspects relating to financial services in this year’s budget, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month. 

“Self-reliant India will not be made up of just big industries or big cities. In a self-reliant India village, small entrepreneurs in small towns will be made up of the hard work of ordinary Indians. It will be made up of farmers, units making agricultural products better,” Modi added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
msme eam s jaishankar narendra modi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP