 Need to tweak collegium system: Ex-Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur on judges’ appointment row
Jan 23, 2019-Wednesday
New Delhi
On the non-elevation of high court judges, Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon to the Supreme Court, he said what happens in the collegium is confidential

Jan 23, 2019
New Delhi
Retired Justice Madan Lokur said he was disappointed that the December 12 decision of the collegium was not uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website.(PTI)

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur on Wednesday said that the collegium system of selecting judges to the top court requires tweaking.

Justice Lokur said he was disappointed that the December 12 decision of the collegium was not uploaded on the Supreme Court’s website. “Collegium system has to be changed, it requires tweaking,” he said.

On the non-elevation of high court judges, Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon to the Supreme Court, he said what happens in the collegium is confidential and trust is an important factor.

Justice Lokur, who retired on December 30, 2018, said he didn’t know what additional documents came after his retirement. He rubbished the claim of nepotism in judiciary and said he didn’t think that Collegium system has failed.

Justice Lokur said healthy discussions take place at collegium meetings and agreements and disagreements are part of it.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 19:40 IST

