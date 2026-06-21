Broken ribs, injured lungs, but NEET aspirant still turned up to write exam; NTA stepped in to help

The National Testing Agency (NTA) made special arrangements for a NEET aspirant who had met with a road accident a week earlier, following a request from her father. A security personnel screens a NEET aspirant before entering the exam centre. (Representative image) (HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)

Shrishti Dubey suffered nine fractured ribs and lung injuries in a road accident on June 14. She underwent major vascular surgery and was placed on artificial ventilation. She has since been extubated and is now recovering. Despite her condition, she remained determined to appear for the NEET examination.

Shrishti's father requested the National Testing Agency (NTA) to help her give exam. He also informed the authorities that ILS Hospital, where she was treated, would provide the necessary medical support, including doctors, paramedics and other required arrangements.

Track NEET UG re-test LIVE updates

The father requested the NTA to allow his daughter to take the examination and sought a seating arrangement with a chair and table on the ground floor of the examination centre.

The NTA stepped in and provided her with a separate room, medical support and a standby ambulance at the examination centre. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke to Shrishti's parents on Sunday. Her parents expressed their gratitude to the NTA and the minister during the phone call.

Burqa row at NEET centre resolved after NTA steps in Earlier, a student in Rajasthan alleged that she was stopped from entering her NEET-UG re-examination centre in Ajmer because she was wearing a burqa.

Speaking to reporters, the candidate claimed that authorities at the examination centre objected to her attire and initially denied her entry. According to ANI, she said she had worn the same outfit during the original NEET-UG examination held on May 3 and had not faced any issues then.

Also Read | PM Modi delays departure from Delhi airport to avoid inconvenience for NEET aspirants

Under the National Testing Agency's (NTA) NEET-UG guidelines, candidates are permitted to wear articles of faith, "subject to reporting at the centre well in advance to enable frisking."

"I was in the same attire then as I am now: wearing a burqa and a dupatta. Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well. If the NTA has permitted us, these people cannot stop us... If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won't take it," said the student.

Responding to the concerns raised by the student and her father, the NTA clarified that she was ultimately allowed to enter the examination centre and appear for the re-test.

Ajmer Circle Officer (North) Shivam Joshi said the issue arose due to a "lack of clarity regarding certain rules" and added that the matter was resolved after senior officials provided the necessary clarification.