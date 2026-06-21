NEET UG re-test LIVE updates: 'Please take responsibility,' education minister Pradhan says hours before exam

The re-test comes weeks after the original NEET-UG examination, held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The controversy triggered widespread protests, legal challenges and demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On the eve of the examination, the NTA said it has made "comprehensive arrangements" for the "fair, secure and candidate-friendly" conduct of the test.

Entry timings

1. Candidates will be allowed to enter examination centres from 11 am, while the last entry will be permitted until 1.30 pm. No candidate will be allowed inside after that time.

2. The NTA has also said that pens will be provided at the centres.

3. To help candidates cope with the summer conditions and examination-day stress, centres have been equipped with drinking water facilities, ORS, ambulances and shaded waiting areas for parents.

4. Every examination room will have a wall clock, and candidates will be provided additional rough-work pages. Special provisions have also been made for left-handed candidates.

5. The examination window has been extended to compensate for time spent on entry and verification procedures.

Security arrangements in place

The examination will be conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres overseas. Candidates will take the test in English and 12 Indian languages.

According to the NTA, the scale of arrangements is unprecedented. The re-exam will be held in more than 95,000 examination rooms, all equipped with CCTV surveillance. A total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with live feeds being monitored at the national, state and ministry levels.

The agency has also deployed 51,311 jammers to prevent electronic malpractice. Of these, 17,054 have been provided by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and 34,257 by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Tight verification and surveillance

The NTA said 38,795 frisking personnel and 48,448 biometric verification staff have been deployed across centres. Biometric verification manpower has been doubled and supplemented with face authentication systems to ensure thorough checks while minimising waiting time for candidates.

Each examination room will have two invigilators, while every centre will be supported by more than 10 additional examination functionaries.

A Centre Systems Officer has also been deployed at every examination venue to monitor CCTV feeds and address technical issues in real time.

To oversee proceedings, around 6,700 observers have been stationed at examination centres, while more than 100 virtual observers will monitor CCTV footage centrally. The NTA said artificial intelligence-based tools are also being used to analyse surveillance footage and flag suspicious activity.

NTA warns against rumours

Amid persistent concerns over the integrity of the examination, the NTA said it is closely monitoring social media platforms and taking action against those spreading rumours or making fraudulent paper leak claims.

Appealing for cooperation from all stakeholders, the NTA said efforts are focused on ensuring that more than 22 lakh aspirants "can appear for the examination in a calm, secure and supportive environment".