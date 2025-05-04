Menu Explore
NEET dress row: AIADMK slams Tamil Nadu govt, Congress calls it ‘Absurd’

ANI |
May 04, 2025 10:23 PM IST

AIADMK and Congress leaders called the Tamil Nadu government's regulation of the NEET dress code excessive and unreasonable.

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Sunday condemned the "high-handedness" of the DMK led Tamil Nadu government after reports that students were barred from entering their National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination centre for failing to comply with the "dress code"

Students were barred from entering the NEET exam for violating the dress code(HT photo)
Students were barred from entering the NEET exam for violating the dress code(HT photo)

"We strongly condemn this high-handedness on the dress code in the name of whatever laws they have on hand, which is highly condemnable. Mr Udayanidhi, the prince, should hang his head in shame," the AIADMK leader said.

"This is the 4th consecutive year that the NEET examination is happening in Tamil Nadu. Before 2021, he promised that the NEET would be abolished in Tamil Nadu if voted to power. I think the student should question him... Any high-handedness toward the students coming to write the examination is highly condemnable. I think there have to be some reasonable guidelines (regarding dress code)."

Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram took to his X and said, "Most ridiculous and absurd dress code regulations", tagging the National Testing Agency, which conducts the NEET Exams.

He attached a video in which authorities were seen cutting off buttons apparently metal ones of students, including girls were seen cutting off buttons from the clothes and

Reportedly, two girl students were barred from entering their NEET examination centre in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur on Sunday due to the presence of metal buttons on their attire. However, according to reports, a policewoman came to the rescue of a girl student by taking her to a nearby shop on her two-wheeler so that she could purchase a new dress and take her exam.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
