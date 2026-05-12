‘Loans, sacrifices wasted due to corrupt BJP’: Rahul Gandhi as NEET exam cancelled

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 examination over alleged paper leak investigation as a "crime against the future of the youth".

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the Sadbhav Yatra, in Gurugram on Friday. (AICC)

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday it has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately. Track latest news and updates on NEET-UG exam 2026 here

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{{^usCountry}} NEET (UG) is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programmes. Track NEET 2026 live updates here {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NEET (UG) is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programmes. Track NEET 2026 live updates here {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NTA said the decision has been taken in view of the inputs received, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTA said the decision has been taken in view of the inputs received, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The “inputs” here refer to reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan special operations group (SOG). Rahul Gandhi slams BJP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The “inputs” here refer to reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan special operations group (SOG). Rahul Gandhi slams BJP {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the cancellation of the crucial exam, Rahul Gandhi said, “The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the cancellation of the crucial exam, Rahul Gandhi said, “The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewelry, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organized corruption in education,” he said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewelry, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organized corruption in education,” he said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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This is not just a failure—it's a crime against the future of the youth, Gandhi said, adding that now lakhs of students will “once again endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty”.

“Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment.”

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“If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold?” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “so-called Amrit Kaal has turned into a poison era for the country.”

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