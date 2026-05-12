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‘Loans, sacrifices wasted due to corrupt BJP’: Rahul Gandhi as NEET exam cancelled

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday it has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026.

Updated on: May 12, 2026 02:56 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 examination over alleged paper leak investigation as a "crime against the future of the youth".

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during the Sadbhav Yatra, in Gurugram on Friday. (AICC)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Tuesday it has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately. Track latest news and updates on NEET-UG exam 2026 here

This is not just a failure—it's a crime against the future of the youth, Gandhi said, adding that now lakhs of students will “once again endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty”.

“Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment.”

“If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold?” Rahul Gandhi said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “so-called Amrit Kaal has turned into a poison era for the country.”

 
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