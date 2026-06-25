...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NEET leak row: Dharmendra Pradhan says Rahul Gandhi ‘misleading’ youth, created ‘fear' in their minds

The education minister's remarks come amid the NEET UG row, where the opposition has called for the BJP leader's resignation over the alleged paper leak.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 12:38 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday accused Congress MP and leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of misleading the youth, especially NEET aspirants.

The education minister has accused Rahul Gandhi and the opposition of "creating fear in the mind of the youth."(PTI)

The education minister's remarks come amid the NEET UG row, where the opposition has called for the BJP leader's resignation over the alleged paper leak.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the education minister stated that Rahul Gandhi and the opposition are "creating fear in the mind of the youth."

"Rahul Gandhi misled the NEET aspirants. Don’t mislead and put fear in the minds of the new generation. We all have a responsibility towards them," said Pradhan.

“I don’t want to indulge in politics when the matter concerns the future of the students, but the opposition’s decision to hold a rally in Kota just days before the examination was not appropriate," he added further.

Pradhan hits out at Kharge, Cockroach Janta Party

“NTA had placed its trust in certain teachers, but some of them did not fulfil their responsibility. Rakshak hi bhakshak ban gaye (the protectors themselves turned predators),” he told NDTV.

 
rahul gandhi neet dharmendra pradhan paper leak
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / NEET leak row: Dharmendra Pradhan says Rahul Gandhi ‘misleading’ youth, created ‘fear' in their minds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.