The first proceedings in the NEET paper leak case before a newly designated fast-track court were delayed on Monday after no counsel appeared on behalf of the CBI.

NEET paper leak case: First fast-track court hearing adjourned as CBI counsel skips proceedings (HT_PRINT)

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga was hearing the bail applications of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal when the absence of the prosecution was brought on record.

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"None appears on behalf of the state till 10:45 am to argue on the bail application," the judge observed, as per PTI. The court later adjourned the hearing to August 3 after the defence counsel requested more time, citing another matter listed before the Rohini district courts.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra NEET aspirant dies by suicide; family says she was distressed after re-test result

The fast-track court also requested the Directorate of Prosecution to assign a public prosecutor to represent the prosecution in the court.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that fast-track courts would be established to ensure speedy hearings in paper leak cases.

Court designated to hear paper leak cases

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{{^usCountry}} The special court was designated to handle criminal cases related to paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations. Judge Baliga took charge of the court on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The special court was designated to handle criminal cases related to paper leaks and the use of unfair means in public examinations. Judge Baliga took charge of the court on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi High Court had issued a notification on July 23 appointing Baliga's court as a "Specially Designated Fast Track Court" to hear offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with related offences.

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Earlier hearing in NEET paper leak case

Before the case was transferred to the designated court, Special Judge Ajay Gupta was hearing the matter. On Friday, he extended the judicial custody of all 13 accused till August 6.

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The court also rejected the bail plea of accused paediatrician Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, observing that the investigation had prima facie indicated that he was "one of the active conspirators of an organised paper leak gang".

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters celebrate after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and took responsibility for the NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026.

ALSO READ | BJP slams ‘selective outrage’ against journalists during NEET protests, says attacks ‘unacceptable’

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The NEET-UG examination was cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 following a paper leak in the test conducted on May 3 for medical admissions.

A re-examination was later conducted on June 21 for affected candidates.

Fresh tragedy amid NEET paper leak controversy

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her home in Jalalpur village in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district after reportedly becoming distressed over her score in the NEET re-examination, police said on Monday.

The student had secured 166 marks in the NEET re-test and allegedly missed the qualifying cutoff of 177 by 11 marks, according to police. The Karjat Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident.

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According to her family, the aspirant had been under severe mental stress after failing to secure the marks she had hoped for. Her uncle told reporters that she had been battling depression over the result and that a suicide note was recovered from her room.

In the note, the teenager reportedly wrote that she had scored 166 marks against the cutoff of 177 and was devastated that her dream of becoming a doctor had remained unfulfilled. She also said that her parents and brother should not be held responsible for her death.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon while the student's father and brother were away on a pilgrimage to Pandharpur. Her mother, who was at home doing household chores, found her after noticing no movement from her room for a long time.

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The death comes days after another NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide on July 25 following the paper leak controversy. Her parents had demanded justice and compensation, saying they were not satisfied with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and calling for strict action against those responsible for the alleged leak.

(With inputs from Arnabjit Sur)