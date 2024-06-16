NEET row: Kapil Sibal demands probe by SC-appointed officials, says ‘not neat for PM Modi to…’

Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Kapil Sibal, demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the NEET-UG examination row. Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal (Ravi Kumar/HT)

He further called on the Centre to have consultation will all states as to how this medical entrance examination is to be held in future, amid allegations of irregularities in the marking system.

Sibal said a CBI inquiry will protect the administration and so an inquiry is needed through an independent agency or independent officers selected by the Supreme Court and not by the government in power.

While speaking to PTI, the former Congress leader attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NEET UG 2024 row, saying that if the testing system in any examination becomes corrupt then it is "not really neat for the PM to remain silent".

Sibal said, “The present National Testing Agency (NTA) has really bungled and corruption has been brought to light on media platforms, such as providing solutions for question papers for something like becoming a doctor.” He further urged all political parties to raise the NEET UG issue in the Parliament, but was not optimistic on it being given priority.

The Rajya Sabha MP also took a dig at education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, after the latter rejected all allegations of a paper leak or rigging in the medical entrance test.

“Let him go on social media and see how this is happening in Gujarat itself. The state of Gujarat is one of the progressive states, even in respect of corruption it seems to be somewhat progressive," Sibal said. He further alleged that corruption during examinations is not only rampant in one state, but across the country.

Sibal added, “If 67 students have maxed and some of them belong to the same centre, I think the minister should be worried about it instead of saying there is nothing wrong. In this government, there would not be any minister who will admit that something wrong has been done.”

The NEET UG 2024 examination was held on May 5 across the country, and over 24 lakh students appeared for the same. Students raised allegations of irregularities when 67 students topped the NEET exam this year, with claims of question paper leaks in Bihar.

(With inputs from PTI)