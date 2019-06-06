NEET topper credits parents, teachers support for success

Nalin Khandelwal, hailing from Sikar district of Rajasthan, topped the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. Apart from Khandelwal, three more students from the state secured positions in the top 10 ranks.

Khandelwal, whose parents are doctors, scored 701 marks out of 720 to top the exam.

“I fully focused on studies for two years. Since my parents are doctors and my elder brother is also doing MBBS, I got full support from them and my teachers,” he said.

The topper said he took a break from social media and smartphones.

Speaking at a press conference here, Ashish Arora, academic head and mentor of Allen Career Institute, Jaipur noted, “Nalin has topped the exam and two students from the coaching institute’s Kota center have secured fifth and tenth rank.” Director of the institute, Brajesh Maheshwari, said in Kota that many of his students secured top ranks in the examination.

As many as 98,757 students had registered for the all-India level entrance exam from Rajasthan. Out of these, 93,149 appeared for the test and 64,890 of them qualified.

The NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in colleges approved by the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

