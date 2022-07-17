NEET UG 2022 exam today: 5 things to know

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is set to be held on Sunday at various centers located in 497 cities throughout the country. The exam will be held in a single shift - and in pen-and-paper-mode - using OMR sheets between 2 pm and 5:20 pm.

Here are five instructions for the candidates:

1. Candidates appearing for the NEET exam must download the admit card and carry it at the exam hall (at least two copies), along with a passport-sized photograph for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the given center. The admit card consists of four pages that include - center details and a self-declaration form regarding Covid-19, a postcard size photograph, important instructions for candidates, and an advisory for candidates regarding Covid-19.

2. All candidates must ensure to carry a valid photo identification proof issued by the government. Either - PAN card/ driving license/ Voter ID/ 12th class board admit or registration card/ passport/ aadhar card/ E-Aadhaar/ ration card/photocopies of LDs even if attested. However, scanned photos of the IDs in mobiles will not be considered valid.

3. Candidates must report to their respective examination hall before 1:30 pm, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter. The seating will be allowed by 1:15 pm. All instructions will be given from 1:20 pm to 1:45 pm. On completing the test, the candidates must hand the OMR sheet - both original and office copy - to the invigilator and take only the test booklet with them.

4. Items allowed inside the examination hall include a personal transparent water bottle, photograph, hand sanitizer, and admit card with self-declaration. Items that are not included include - bits of paper, pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, wallet, handbags, belt, cap, and food items, among others. Any devices including mobile phones, Bluetooth, and earphones will not be included.

5. All candidates must follow Covid-linked guidelines. The use of N-95 masks is a must. Social distancing must also be maintained at the examination centers.

