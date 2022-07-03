NEET 2022 admit card soon, know about dress code, exam day guidelines

NEET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 soon. The entrance exam is scheduled for July 17, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The test will be held at different centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. When released, NEET admit cards will be available for downloading on neet.nta.nic.in.

On NEET admit cards, students will find important details like exam day guidelines, dress code for the exam, etc.

NEET 2022 exam day guidelines

As seen in previous years, NEET admit cards will mention the reporting time and gate closing time. Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at the reporting time mentioned for them.

They must ensure not to be carrying any banned items, including electronic devices, calculators, etc. They should avoid any metallic objects, including jewellery as they will have to undergo frisking.

Following all COVID-19 related guidelines will be mandatory.

Students need to bring a copy of their NEET admit card printed in colour on a A4 size paper along with a photo ID, a passport and a postcard size photo. The photographs should be same as the one used while filling the application form.

NEET admit card may also contain a page of self-declaration form where they will be asked to mention their recent health and travel history. They have to fill the form and sign it at the exam venue, in the presence of invigilators.

NEET 2022 dress code

Further, students need to follow the NEET dress code. They should not wear heavily embroidered or long sleeve clothes. They should avoid garments with large buttons and footwear with thick soles.

Wearing light coloured, simple clothes (T-shirt, trousers, etc) is advisable.

If a candidate wears a specific attire for religious reason, s/he will be asked to report at the exam venue early to undergo thorough checking.

NTA has already released advanced information slip for NEET 2022 where they can check details about examination cities allotted to them.

NEET 2022 exam city allotment slip is not to be confused with admit cards, the agency has warned students.

