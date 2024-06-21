Rahul Gandhi shares video of meet with NEET aspirants: ‘INDIA is with you’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(X)

Releasing a video of his interaction with NEET-UG students on Thursday, Gandhi assured them of support from the leaders of the INDIA bloc.

“Thousands of students taking the NEET exam are on the streets with their families in the scorching heat, and Narendra Modi is silently watching the spectacle,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

“I assure them that in this struggle, from the streets to the parliament, INDIA is with you.”

Gandhi's meeting with the aspirants comes amid a massive row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of medical entrance exam NEET.

NEET is a nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programs.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and petitions in several high courts and the Supreme Court.

The Opposition has demanded a probe under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge. Some leaders have also demanded the removal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the disbanding of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

On its part, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the formation of a high-level committee to review the functioning of the NTA.

“The government is going to form a high-level committee which will be investigating several issues pertaining to the NTA. Recommendations will be expected from that high-level committee to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocol. We are committed to zero error exam,” the minister said at a press conference on Thursday.