NEET UG 2026 results declared, 11.21 lakh candidates qualify | See how to check scorecard here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2026 results on Thursday night, hours after releasing the final answer key for the re-examination.

The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, 2026 in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. (HT_PRINT)

Candidates who had appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can access the results through this direct link or visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. The highest score of 715 out of 720 in the examination was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana), the NTA said.

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The NEET re-exam was held on June 21, 2026 in a single shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.

How to check the NEET 2026 scorecard?

To check their scorecards, candidates need to follow these steps.

• Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on NEET UG 2026 Result link available on the ‘Latest News’ blue band on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

• Check the result and download the page.

The scanned copy of the original OMR Answer Sheet and Score Card of the Candidates of NEET (UG) will be kept in the safe custody of DigiLocker [maintained by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)] for the easy access of the same by the respective candidates.

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NTA has a history of announcing NEET-UG results late at night. It had declared the original NEET-UG 2024 results at around 10 pm on June 4, the revised results at around 8:30–9 pm on July 26, the re-test results on the evening of June 30, and the Re-NEET-UG 2026 results were announced on Thursday at around 10:30 pm.

11.25 lakh candidates qualify, more than 58% qualified candidates women

In a press release after declaring the NEET UG 2026 results, the NTA said that 11.25 lakh candidates had qualified, with more than 58 per cent of them being women. “The result has been declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track,” the NTA said.

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The full list of top rankers, state toppers, category-wise toppers, category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation will also be published on the official website. The majority of the top-performing candidates are between 17 and 19 years of age, the NTA said in its press release.

138 candidates have scored above 690 marks out of 720 and among these, over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time. Qualified candidates have emerged from every one of the 36 states and union territories, the NTA said, while naming some of them.

“State Toppers include Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh, 530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 606 marks) and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep, 573 marks), and cover every North-Eastern State,” according to the press release.

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The top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks coem from across eight states, namely Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.