NEET-PG 2022 results: Mandaviya lauds NBEMS for declaring them in record 10 days

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing the NEET-PG 2022 results in record 10 days.

"NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule," Mandaviya tweeted.

NEET-PG result is out!



I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.



I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.



Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres.

Also Read | NEET-PG exam results are out. Here's how you can check results

A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.

The NBEMS successfully conducted the NEET-PG 2022. The exam was held from 9 am to 12:30 pm as a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

More than 1,800 independent faculty appointed by NBEMS appraised the conduct of examination at the test centre.

News agency ANI reported that around 18,000 invigilators of TCS attended the examination. Central observers of NBEMS also visited the centres in real time to oversee the conduct of the examination.

However, there were challenges to the testing centre in Silchar due to heavy rains for which the centre with local administration and appraisers arranged a temporary bridge overnight and a bus for candidates to reach the centre.

A command centre was set up at the NBEMS office where NBEMS and TCS technical teams coordinated the entire examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON