NEET-PG exam results are out. Here's how you can check results

NEET PG Result 2022: The much-awaited NEET PG exam results have been declared on the National Board of Examinations website. 
NEET exams(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 08:37 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The NEET-PG 2022 results were declared on Wednesday, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauding the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for announcing them in record 10 days.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate-2022 was held on May 21 at 849 centres.

“NEET-PG result is out! I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in”, the minister said.

You can check your NEET-PG exam results by clicking this link

A total of 1,82,318 candidates had taken the exam.

