NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests two persons, including a candidate, from Bihar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more persons from Patna in connection with the alleged paper leak of NEET-UG, according to officials. Sunny Kumar, a NEET-UG candidate, was arrested from Nalanda, while Ranjit Kumar, another candidate's father, was arrested from Gaya. NEET aspirants protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

NEET-UG, conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), is the entrance examination for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions nationwide. The NEET-UG 2024 exam on May 5, attended by approximately 24 lakh candidates, was marred by controversies regarding paper leak.

The CBI has so far arrested eight persons in Bihar and Jharkhand related to the NEET-UG paper leak case, and one person each in connection with alleged manipulation in Latur and Godhra, and another from Dehradun in a broader conspiracy, officials confirmed.

ALSO READ- NEET paper Leak: CBI arrests man from Maharashtra who claimed to increase marks in exchange for money

Following widespread allegations of malpractice in the May 5 exam, the Central government tasked the CBI with investigating the matter.

ALSO READ- NEET-UG likely to be held in online mode

Sanctity of NEET exam compromised: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, on Monday, instructed the NTA and the Central government to submit affidavits detailing their actions, and asked a status report from the CBI by July 10 regarding the NEET-UG examination.

Acknowledging compromise in NEET-UG exam due to a question paper leak, the Supreme Court also directed the NTA to outline measures taken to identify beneficiaries of the leak.

ALSO READ- Leak in NEET clear, no room for denial, says SC

"The fact that the sanctity of exam has been compromised is beyond doubt. It is an admitted fact that there is a leak and the nature of the leak is something that we are determining. If it is not extensive then there is no cancellation. But before we order a retest, we must be conscious of the extent of the leak as we are dealing with 23 lakh students...," said the bench.

The apex court further mandated a status report from the CBI on its investigation progress and evidence gathered thus far. It instructed the CBI, along with the Centre and NTA, to submit detailed affidavits by 5 pm on July 10.

The case is scheduled for further hearing on July 11.