NEP to have global impact, India to be world’s growth engine: Dharmendra Pradhan

The National Education Policy 2020 is going to have a global impact, and India is providing unprecedented impetus on embracing new technologies, learning in Indian languages, research and employability skill, Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) India Leadership Summit 2024, at The Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

“From opening doors for foreign universities to set up campuses in India, to moving towards a paradigm of putting competency over degree, India will fulfil the aspirations of its society and become a growth engine of the world,” he said during a fireside chat at the India Leadership Summit 2024, organised by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum, in Delhi.

The session featured Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, and Marvin Krislov, President of Pace University. Pradhan discussed India’s progress in education, emphasising the shift towards competency and knowledge-based enterprises. “NEP 2020 is going to have a global impact,” he said.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a policy that aims to “transform India’s education system to be more flexible, holistic, and multidisciplinary.” It was released on July 29, 2020 by the Union Cabinet of India under the BJP led NDA government. The NEP 2020 replaced the National Policy on Education (NPE) of 1986.