Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEP to have global impact, India to be world’s growth engine: Dharmendra Pradhan

ByVrinda Tulsian
Oct 14, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan said India is providing unprecedented impetus on embracing new technologies, learning in Indian languages, research and employability skill

The National Education Policy 2020 is going to have a global impact, and India is providing unprecedented impetus on embracing new technologies, learning in Indian languages, research and employability skill, Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) India Leadership Summit 2024, at The Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) India Leadership Summit 2024, at The Taj Hotel in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

“From opening doors for foreign universities to set up campuses in India, to moving towards a paradigm of putting competency over degree, India will fulfil the aspirations of its society and become a growth engine of the world,” he said during a fireside chat at the India Leadership Summit 2024, organised by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum, in Delhi.

The session featured Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, and Marvin Krislov, President of Pace University. Pradhan discussed India’s progress in education, emphasising the shift towards competency and knowledge-based enterprises. “NEP 2020 is going to have a global impact,” he said.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a policy that aims to “transform India’s education system to be more flexible, holistic, and multidisciplinary.” It was released on July 29, 2020 by the Union Cabinet of India under the BJP led NDA government. The NEP 2020 replaced the National Policy on Education (NPE) of 1986.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On