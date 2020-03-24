e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nepal, Bhutan seal borders with India; govt moves in to help the stranded

Nepal, Bhutan seal borders with India; govt moves in to help the stranded

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said the country was resorting to the “drastic measure” of sealing its land borders because of the pandemic.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Bhutan government said only essential supplies such as food and medicines would be allowed, and returning Bhutanese nationals would be quarantined.
The Bhutan government said only essential supplies such as food and medicines would be allowed, and returning Bhutanese nationals would be quarantined. (ANI)
         

Nepal and Bhutan sealed their land borders with India on Monday as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 even as Indian authorities continued to provide support to nationals stranded in various cities around the world.

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said the country was resorting to the “drastic measure” of sealing its land borders because of the pandemic. “The virus is spreading, causing immense disruption worldwide, and drawing closer to us each day,” he said in a televised address on Sunday.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay said the borders were sealed from 6 am on Monday. The Bhutan government said only essential supplies such as food and medicines would be allowed, and returning Bhutanese nationals would be quarantined.

Nepal too completely sealed its land borders with India at 10 am on Monday. India and Nepal had earlier decided to keep four border check points operational, but Nepalese authorities had expressed concern about the “unrestricted” movement of nationals of both countries, The Kathmandu Post reported.

With the week-long suspension of all international flights to India, Indian missions began extending support to nationals stranded in various cities.

Officials of the Indian mission in Kuala Lumpur are continuing to help Indians stranded while in transit at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Several members of a group of more than 50 Indian students who had sought shelter at the Indian high commission in London were moved to hotels and hostels, people familiar with developments said.

India also sent a consignment of 40,000 masks and other medical equipment to Italy.

tags
top news
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Hundreds booked for breach as India toughens lockdown over coronavirus
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh cleared amid lockdown over Covid-19 outbreak
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over COVID threat
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Coronavirus Update: From today, curfew passes must to enter Delhi
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Mahindra Thar 2020 vs Force Gurkha 2020: Engine, specs comparison
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
Platforms empty, only 10 trains arrive at India’s busiest railway station
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news