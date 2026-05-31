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Nepal PM seeks China, UK role in resolving border dispute with India

Besides discussions with India, Nepal was also in touch with China and Britain regarding the border issue, Shah said

Published on: May 31, 2026 08:37 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday called for China and the UK to be involved in efforts to resolve a long-standing border dispute with India, even as he contended that Nepal has “encroached” on Indian territories.

Shah responded to a question from a parliamentarian about plans by India and China to conduct border trade. (REUTERS)

The 36-year-old rapper-turned-politician made the remarks while responding to questions from lawmakers in Parliament. India and Nepal have been engaged in a long-running dispute over the areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani, and New Delhi dismissed Kathmandu’s claim on the region earlier this month.

Shah responded to a question from a parliamentarian about plans by India and China to conduct border trade through Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura by saying this matter should be resolved through diplomatic means at the negotiating table.

Nepal had sent an official diplomatic note to India on these areas and received a response from New Delhi, which stated that both governments should form teams consisting of historians, surveyors and experts familiar with the territory and seek a resolution through talks, Shah said, speaking in Nepali in the televised remarks.

Earlier this month, the Nepal government sent diplomatic notes to India and China objecting to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage’s route passing through Lipulekh Pass, which Kathmandu claims as its territory.

In response, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has maintained that Nepal’s territorial claims are “neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence”, and such “unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable”.

Jaiswal also conveyed India’s willingness to have a “constructive interaction” with Nepal on resolving outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

The pilgrimage was also conducted through Lipulekh Pass in 2025, and it will be held from June to August this year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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