Nepal says no to foreign rescue teams despite massive flood toll: The 2015 lesson behind it

Disaster-hit Nepal has reportedly turned down offers from several countries to send search and rescue teams after devastating flash floods swept through towns and villages near the China border. Its domestic security agencies are capable of handling the operation, Nepal's Balen Shah-led government said on Friday.

Army personnel carry a rescued resident at an army camp following flash floods, in Battar Bazar town of Nepal's Nuwakot district (AFP)

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At least 472 people have died and over 1,500 remain missing since Wednesday. Rescuers are searching through mud and debris, while newly formed barrier lakes raise fears of more flooding. Track Nepal flood updates live here

“The offer for help is natural. Our security agencies are doing the search and rescue operation. For now we don’t require such help,” Lok Bahadur Chhetri, spokesperson for Nepal’s foreign ministry, said, news agency Reuters reported.

The government has received requests from India, China, the US, UK, Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to allow their search and rescue teams to assist with the operation. Officials said Nepal decided to rely on its army, police and other domestic agencies.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, India sent 47.5 tonnes of emergency supplies to flood-hit Nepal in two IAF flights. “Whatever request has been made by Nepal, we are acting on that,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, India sent 47.5 tonnes of emergency supplies to flood-hit Nepal in two IAF flights. “Whatever request has been made by Nepal, we are acting on that,” foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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The aid included tents, blankets, medicines, food, generators and other essentials. India is also mobilising Bailey bridges to restore connectivity and support relief operations.

Why Nepal won't accept help

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the Nepali Army and police, the official said. “We received similar requests from China and other countries too, but we had to turn down the request,” the foreign ministry official said, according to the Kathmandu Post.

The official said the decision was influenced by Nepal's experience during the 2015 earthquake, when the arrival of many foreign rescue teams caused coordination issues. The 2015 Gorkha earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people in Nepal and injured over 23,000, according to the US Geological Survey.

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Nepal seeks financial support

Nepal, though, is seeking financial contributions through a one-door mechanism. The government has instructed its missions abroad to seek help only through the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

Some countries have already announced financial assistance, while others have offered support for rescue, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction. Apple CEO Tim Cook also promised donations.

The US, UK and World Bank have also announced financial support.

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Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda said he contacted PM Balendra Shah to convey the bank's support for Nepal.

“Beyond the immediate emergency [aid], we will continue supporting Nepal in strengthening preparedness and resilience through better risk assessments, early warning systems, and more resilient infrastructure to help protect lives,” he wrote on social media.

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US secretary of state Marco Rubio said Washington was ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

British foreign secretary Ed Miliband also spoke to foreign minister Shisir Khanal and spoke of the UK government's support. He also sought updates on rescue operations, including efforts to locate missing British nationals.

Emergency team set up for foreign nationals

Nepal’s foreign ministry has set up an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to coordinate help for foreign nationals affected by the floods.

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“The ERT shall serve as the central coordinating body within the ministry to facilitate search, rescue, information verification, and consular assistance in respect of foreign nationals affected by, missing in, or otherwise connected to the flood incident,” the ministry said.

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An under secretary is leading the team, while another has been sent to Timure in Rasuwa to coordinate with security teams and trace missing foreign nationals. “The under secretary is coordinating with the security teams on the ground, and any information he collects will be passed directly to the Foreign Ministry as we have received a huge number of queries from their relatives,” said Chettri.

Rescue teams face difficult terrain

Nepal Police said foreign nationals from several countries remain unaccounted for, including Indians, Americans, Malaysians, Ukrainians, Britons, Australians and Canadians.

According to police figures, 290 Indians, 65 Americans, 51 Malaysians, 53 Ukrainians, 33 Britons, 35 Australians and 25 Canadians were among those reported missing, along with nationals from several other countries. Chinese officials have also reported that at least 100 Chinese nationals are out of contact.

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ALSO READ | From Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, appeals for contact as Nepal floods cut off 290 Indians

New flood threat from unstable lakes

Rocks and ice blocking the Lhende River have created a new lake near the Rasuwagadhi border crossing, Nepal’s disaster management authority said, citing satellite analysis.

The lake had collected around 2 million cubic metres of water by Thursday morning and was beginning to overflow, according to China’s water resources ministry. Authorities expect another 3 million cubic metres to accumulate over the next three days and are closely monitoring the risk of flooding, as per state broadcaster CGTN.

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Deep Dive Why did Nepal refuse foreign search and rescue team assistance after the floods? Nepal declined foreign assistance on the recommendation of its domestic security agencies, citing coordination issues experienced during the 2015 earthquake when multiple foreign teams arrived. What is the current situation regarding the missing persons in Nepal floods? As of now, over 1,500 people remain missing, including many foreign nationals, as search efforts continue amidst fears of additional flooding from newly formed barrier lakes. How is Nepal coordinating support for foreign nationals affected by the floods? Nepal's foreign ministry has set up an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to coordinate help for foreign nationals, facilitating search, rescue, and consular assistance.