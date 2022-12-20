Home / India News / Nephew of AIMIM corporator stabbed to death in Hyderabad office

Nephew of AIMIM corporator stabbed to death in Hyderabad office

Published on Dec 20, 2022

An 18-year-old nephew of AIMIM corporator was stabbed to death in his office on Monday, police said.

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

An 18-year-old nephew of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator was stabbed to death in his office on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Syed Murtuza Ansari, is the nephew of the AIMIM corporator of Lalitha Bagh division Mohammad Ali Sharif Azam.

According to Md Amzad Ali, inspector of Bhavaninagar police station, Ansari, who is studying Class 11, was sitting in the office of his uncle at around 2 pm when two assailants armed with sharp weapons barged into the chamber and attacked him indiscriminately before fleeing the spot.

“The other office staff alerted the police and rushed a profusely-bleeding Ansari to a private hospital at Kanchanbagh, where he was declared dead,” the inspector said.

On receiving information, deputy commissioner of police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya, along with a team of police officials, rushed to the spot. The police also pressed the dog squad and Clues Team into service to track the miscreants.

“The body of Ansari was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem, and a murder case has been registered,” the inspector said, adding that further investigation is underway and efforts were on to track down the assailants.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

