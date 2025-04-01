Menu Explore
Netherlands FM Caspar Veldkamp visits India to strengthen bilateral ties

ANI |
Apr 01, 2025 10:30 PM IST

The visit is also significant in the context of ongoing efforts to strengthen the India-Netherlands relationship, which spans over 75 years.

Caspar Veldkamp, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is on his first official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, 2025. This visit is aimed at further strengthening the multifaceted relationship between India and the Netherlands, with a focus on expanding cooperation in several critical areas, including trade, investments, defence, and innovation, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp during a meeting, in New Delhi on March 31.(X/DrSJaishankar)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Netherlands Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp during a meeting, in New Delhi on March 31.(X/DrSJaishankar)

On March 31, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Veldkamp, during which the two leaders discussed the deepening bilateral cooperation between the two nations. They highlighted the growing exchanges in various sectors, including political, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

Also read: ‘India tracks persecution of Hindus in Pak, neighbour with fanatical mindset’: Jaishankar

The leaders also explored new avenues for collaboration, notably in semiconductors, digital technologies, renewable energy, and green hydrogen, alongside traditional focus areas like water, agriculture, health, and security. Veldkamp's visit is expected to further bolster these areas and open new channels for bilateral cooperation. The discussions also covered global and regional developments of mutual interest, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two countries, stated the press release.

The visit is also significant in the context of ongoing efforts to strengthen the India-Netherlands relationship, which spans over 75 years. Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in meeting Veldkamp, stating, "Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of Netherlands this evening. Discussed our growing bilateral cooperation, including in trade, investments, innovation, water, agriculture, health, security, and people-to-people ties." He added, "Explored new possibilities in semiconductors, green hydrogen, education, and talent flows. Also spoke about global strategic developments and the significance of multipolarity."

Foreign Minister Veldkamp echoed these sentiments, underlining the importance of strengthening cooperation between India and the Netherlands, particularly in light of today's complex geopolitical reality. "I look forward to visiting India. I will speak there with Foreign Minister EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, amongst others. Considering today's geopolitical reality, it is important for both the Netherlands and India to strengthen our cooperation and deepen our relationship," he wrote on X.

Also read: Russian and US steps to normalise ties bring optimism, China's foreign minister says

The visit further underscores the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries, which were officially established in 1947. It follows a successful 75 years of diplomatic relations, with high-level interactions and continued collaboration in various sectors.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
